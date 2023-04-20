LANDS Minister Elijah Muchima says officials in his ministry have gone to an extent of breaking locks of containers in order to steal documents. And Muchima says he sometimes gets frustrated because the ministry reports cases to the Police but investigations take too long. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Muchima said his ministry was ranked top in terms of corruption and there was need for serious investigations. “Our ministry has been ranked one of the top ranking in terms of corruption. Not even long ago, they have even gone to an extent to break locks to containers where we put files to go and pick box number 15 or 16, an inside job, stealing documents, this calls for serious investigations. The…...



