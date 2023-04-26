POLICE have arrested a 52-year-old man of Garden Compound for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his dog. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the matter was reported to the police by the suspect’s wife on April 25, who complained that she was infected with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) likely to have been acquired from the dog. He said the suspect, who has only been identified as Lungu, was arrested for the offence of Bestiality. “Police have arrested a 52-year-old man of Garden Compound for the offence of Bestiality. The man who has only been identified as Lungu was found on two different occasions having carnal knowledge of his dog at his residence in Garden…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.