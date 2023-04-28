TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has commended the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigating and clearing Finance and Infrastructure Ministers Situmbeko Musokotwane and Charles Milupi in good time. TI-Z says the commission’s quick pace demonstrates that it has the ability to complete all investigations in record time. On Wednesday, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba said neither Dr Musokotwane nor Milupi received money from AVIC as purported by Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu. But in an interview, Wednesday, TI-Z chapter president Sampa Kalungu said the pace at which ACC investigated the matter demonstrated that it had the ability to complete all investigations in record time. “As TI-Z, we feel the report that has been issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission that honourable…...



