POLICE have arrested a traditional healer for obtaining a motor vehicle belonging to his client by false pretence. In January this year, Police Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said they had received a report from a 61-year-old man that a Toyota Prado valued at K137,000 was fraudulently obtained by a Traditional Healer only identified as Doctor Salapo of Mandevu Compound, a case which they were investigating. “Police in Lusaka are investigating a case of Obtaining Goods by False Pretences involving a Traditional Healer who is believed to have gotten away with a motor vehicle belonging to his client. On January 25, 2023, Police received a report from a named man aged 61 of Lusaka that his Toyota Prado…...



