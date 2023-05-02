PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the people of Muchinda Ward for voting for him in August 2021, saying they put him in office. And President Hichilema has directed Serenje Member of Parliament George Kandafula to facilitate for a maternity ward in all the clinics in the area and ensure that expectant mothers do not deliver under trees or any undesignated place. Speaking when he addressed a public meeting at Milima School ground in Serenje District, Sunday, President Hichilema assured the people of Serenje of peace and unity in the country. “Number one thing I want to emphasise here is that I’m very happy to be here in Muchinda ward in Serenje today, I’m extremely, extremely happy. I’m happy because I’m…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.