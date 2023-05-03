GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to set up a commission of inquiry into his predecessor, Edgar Lungu’s seven-year rule so that he gets closure. In an interview, Changala said it was worrying that President Hichilema had continued talking about past occurrences, especially the brutal killings of some of his members at every public event. “It will not do for President Hakainde Hichilema every time he is given a microphone he is reminding us of how he was arrested, how Mapenzi was shot, how Kaunda was shot, Lawrence Banda and many others. Then after he talks about these same things for over 200 times, then what, what next? We are not going to heal, we need closure…...



