UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he foresees another opposition party emerging which will offer a stronger opposition alternative to the government. In an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said the PF needed rest because they had failed to rebrand. “PF, whether they bring president Lungu or not they are not the needed contenders. PF is dead and buried, its political lifespan has expired. In an area they used to call strongholds, ask me if the areas we used to call strongholds if PF used to beat us. They wouldn’t, because we were not just talking as politicians, we had an attractive manifesto which people believed in and were ready to stand for. Now what is it that PF are offering? Ati alebwelelapo,…...



