TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged former first lady Esther Lungu to explain the source of her US$400,000 to clear any doubts about the money. Ministry of Information and Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana recently wondered why the former first lady had K7.1 million in the house instead of taking it to the bank. But PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda argued that there was no law that compelled anyone to keep money in the bank, arguing that he was almost certain even President Hakainde Hichilema kept cash in the house. And in an interview, TI-Z president Sampa Kalungu said there seemed to be lacunas in most pieces of legislation with regards to individuals keeping money in their…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.