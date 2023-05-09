NETIZENS have taken Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma to task over the delayed release of names for the shortlisted candidates to be recruited in the Defence Wings. Most youths have now resorted to venting their frustrations on the Minister’s official Facebook page whenever he makes any postings. The Minister’s Facebook posts have of late been swamped with comments from youths demanding the release of names, while others have nicknamed him “Mr until further notice”. Lufuma has, however, apologised for the delay saying he hears the youths “loud and clear” but insists that government will oblige when it is ready. In February this year, government announced that the names of the successful candidates would be released on February 24, 2023, but the…...



