PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says government should reveal the culprits involved in the procurement of 14 new VX vehicles it has identified. And Mundubile has downplayed the Economist Intelligence Unit’s prediction that President Hakainde Hichilema will win the 2026 general elections if he sorts out Zambia’s debt restructuring, arguing that UPND has failed to deliver in all sectors. Commenting on Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa’s remarks that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics had identified 14 new VXs procured after UPND formed government, Mundubile said talks about VX vehicles were nothing but “cheap politics”. He questioned whether the new dawn administration was governing using policies and systems. “What the UPND government must admit is that the pronouncements they are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.