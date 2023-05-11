FORMER Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says the current situation at ZCCM-IH shows that President Hakainde Hichilema is interfering in its operations. The Financial Conduct Authority recently temporarily suspended ZCCM-IH share listing from the London Stock Exchange. ZCCM-IH said it had been temporarily suspended due to non-publication of audited financial results for the years 2021 and 2022 within regulation time. Prior to this, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced the appointment of Kakenenwa Muyangwa as the new ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson following the resignation of the previous board chairperson, Dolika Banda. Commenting on the developments in an interview, Sichinga accused the President of dictating to the board what they ought to do. “What has happened here is that the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.