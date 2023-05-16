UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity does not cover his wife and children, hence they can be investigated for any wrongdoing. Commenting on PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile’s remarks that Lungu did not do anything to warrant the kind of treatment he was receiving from the UPND government, Imenda said no one was harassing Lungu as he was covered by immunity. “The issue of what the PF has been saying I think has been exhausted. The so-called harassment, nobody has harassed president Lungu, he’s covered by immunity and his immunity is respected. If he’s talking about the withdrawal of policemen from his residence, he has 13 policemen against the Constitution or the legal requirement…....



