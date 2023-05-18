FORMER labour minister Fackson Shamenda says the country may be celebrating the NAPSA partial withdrawals now but the impact will be felt in the next five or 10 years’ time. In an interview, Wednesday, Shamenda said there was a reason why pension funds globally were introduced, and allowing partial withdrawals wasn’t one of the reasons. “Have you thought about it, I remember when I was minister then, when ba Sata came, why did he increase the retirement age from 55 to 60? He wanted to keep the pension fund in the economy for development so that he can reduce borrowing from outside. That’s what they do. In France, why do you think there are riots in France? It is because…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.