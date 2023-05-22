PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says it is pointless for President Hakainde Hichilema to boast about investment pledges that have not been actualised. During a press conference on Thursday, President Hichilema said Zambia had attracted US$8.34 billion in foreign direct investment pledges in the first quarter of 2023. But in an interview, Chama said when they were still in office, PF equally received various investment pledges, but that sometimes, only 10 percent of them would be actualised. “People want their lives changed and not projected GDP growth, projected investments. Don’t work on pledges. It’s like you come up with a budget and you start boasting that this budget is working yet you haven’t actualised it. They are now in their…...



