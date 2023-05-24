COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has denied harassing Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya, saying he was simply advising her when he confronted her over her statement that “hopefully he will resign after the press conference”. And Matambo says calls by some PF members for his resignation should be targeted at Mwaya since “she is the one who is not happy with the President”. Matambo has recently come under fire for confronting Mwaya at Kitwe’s Civic Centre over her statement that “hopefully he will resign after the press conference”. The provincial minister told Mwaya to direct her frustrations to him rather than playing around with the President. Following the incident, PF Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya and District Secretary Mutale Charles issued a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.