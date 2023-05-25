THE African Union (AU) has recognised Mama Betty Kaunda, wife to Zambia’s late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, as a Freedom Activist and Founder member of Pan African Women’s Organisation. According to a statement issued by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary for Press and Tourism in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mama Betty’s role was recognised alongside other Women freedom fighters that had not been recognised at past events. “The African Union (AU) has recognised posthumously Mama Betty Kaunda, wife to Zambia’s late Founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, as a Freedom Activist and Founder member of Pan African Women’s Organization. Mama Betty’s role has been recognised alongside other Women freedom fighters that have not been recognized in the past events. During the…...



