POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Mandevu PF member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa for allegedly inciting violence against police officers. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamooga said during a recent search at former president Edgar Lungu’s residence in Ibex Hill, Shakafuswa was heard issuing a statement allegedly inciting PF cadres to throw stones at the officers. “Police in Lusaka have detained Honourable Christopher Shakafuswa, Member of Parliament for Mandevu Constituency. Brief facts of the matter are that on 3rd May 2023 in Ibex Hill of Lusaka, the accused was heard issuing a statement inciting unruly Patriotic Front party cadres instructing them to start throwing stones at the police officers who were on duty whilst executing a search warrant,” said…...



