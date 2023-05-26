ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube says President Hakainde Hichilema has not forgiven PF for what they put him through and that is why he is seeking revenge by unleashing law enforcement agencies on them. In an interview, Wednesday, Fube said the country cannot heal when the Head of State and his praise singers keep reminding people about how they suffered at the hands of PF. “In terms of rule of law and good governance again it is an undercurrent policy of the UPND government that they must silence all opposition because they feel that they must remain in power for as long as they possibly can so they want to intimidate, threaten and subject all political opposition to…...



