ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr Crispin Moyo says government should employ the over 1,000 unemployed doctors to address the deficit of doctors in other provinces, warning that transferring some senior doctors will negatively affect some training programmes which are run in Lusaka. And Dr Moyo says the doctor to patient ratio in Zambia is 1:12,000, against the World Health Organisation’s recommended 1:5,000. Meanwhile, Dr Moyo says it is sad that some health workers have been implicated in the pilferage of drugs because the association does not condone corruption. Recently, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said government was planning to redeploy some doctors in order to sort out some equity issues in the country’s healthcare system, revealing that Lusaka had about…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.