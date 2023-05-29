Conservation Advocates Zambia (CAZ) director Mehluli Batakathi says government should stop with the run around responses and come out clear on the status of mining in Lower Zambezi. CAZ, a Zambian non-profit organisation, had on May 3, 2023 appealed to Green Economy and Environment minister Collins Nzovu to halt mining activities in the Lower Zambezi, an appeal which the Minister disregarded and advised that they go to the High Court. And last week, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said the Lower Zambezi mining issue was quite complex and would require a comprehensive statement from him and his green economy and tourism counterparts on the way forward. But in an interview, Batakathi said there was nothing complex about government…...



