STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the PF have a “hangover” thinking that government gives directives to investigative wings, when that is not the case. And Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba says the police are only targeting lawbreakers, not PF members. Recently, former mines and minerals development minister Richard Musukwa said the UPND government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, should concentrate on delivering their promises rather than targeting opposition members. But commenting on this in an interview, Hamasaka said law enforcement agencies were independent unlike during PF’s tenure. “How is government attacking the opposition? It is the law enforcement agencies which are independent. This has nothing to do with the President or Ministers,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.