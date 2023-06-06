SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda should stick to his party role and stop being petty by targeting individual lawmakers. And Kampyongo, who has questioned the capacity in which Imenda was checking on CDF projects, has advised the UPND secretary general to stop masquerading as local government minister. Last week, Thursday, Imenda registered his disappointment and concern over the delays in project implementation and failure by the council to utilise the 2022 CDF funds in Shiwang’andu, Muchinga Province. But in an interview, Kampyongo said Imenda was making comments based on ignorance. “Mr Imenda should know that I am aware of what his party is scheming against me, I am very much aware, but…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.