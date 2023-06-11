A 20-YEAR-OLD student of Evelyn Hone College has been admitted to Chilenje Level One hospital and is under police guard after an abortion. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the student was found in her room in a weak state by her fellow students after they discovered a fetus and blood clots in the female students’ bathroom. He said the incident occurred on June 10, 2023, between 05:00 hours and 06:00 hours. “Lusaka Central Police Station today received a report of abortion that occured today, Saturday, June 10,2023 between 05:00 hours and 06:00 hours at Evelyn Hone College. The matter was reported by Mr Rodgers Tembo aged 43, the Chief Security Officer of Evelyn Hone…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.