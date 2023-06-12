PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says the threat by the UPND government to deregister PF is a plot to introduce a one party state. But Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says PF officials are afraid of their own shadows, as the new dawn government cannot deregister a political party without justifiable reasons. Speaking during a central committee meeting, Saturday, PF vice-president Given Lubinda said he was aware that the party would be deregistered on Tuesday, on the basis of not submitting CVs for office bearers. In a follow up comment, Chama said deregistering the party would not stop PF officials like him from criticising government. “UPND wants to achieve a one party state. Yesterday (Saturday) during the…...



