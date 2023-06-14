GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says members of parliament, especially those in the opposition, must not take advantage of government’s silence by promoting hate speech in the country. And Luena UPND member of parliament Mubita Anakoka says the resurgence of hate speech being perpetuated by some political players shows that they’ve run out of political relevance. Speaking at a media briefing, Monday, Mulusa said members of parliament must abide by the Constitution because they are not above the law. “This is a new government and our President has said that this country must be united. To unite this country is an effort of everyone and that’s not an exclusion of members of parliament. We have noticed that some members of…...



