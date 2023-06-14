ZAMBIA Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Board chairperson Dr Anna Chifungula says she finds it difficult to accept that medical equipment worth K1.6 million was just stolen at an offsite warehouse, adding that she believes some of it is somewhere in a private facility. In February, ZAMMSA announced that medical equipment worth K1.6 million that was being stored at an offsite warehouse was stolen. Speaking when she appeared on Diamond TV, Sunday, Dr Chifungula said the person who stole the dental equipment was very knowledgeable about it. “The dental equipment which was stolen in a very secure place, for now, I even find it difficult to even accept that that theft just took place. Those things had been in…...



