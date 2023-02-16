ZAMMSA Board Chairperson Dr Anna Chifungula has disclosed that medical equipment worth K1.6 million has been stolen from a ZAMMSA warehouse in Lusaka. Dr Chifungula says this is the second break-in that has occurred at the warehouse, the first one being in March 2022 when equipment valued over K1 million was stolen. In a statement, Dr Chifungula said the thieves made away with various dental equipment and assorted CT scan accessories worth millions of Kwacha. “It’s with deep regret that we inform the nation of a theft of medical equipment valued at K1.6 million from a ZAMMSA warehouse in Lusaka. The ZAMMSA board and management is revolted by the fact that unscrupulous individuals would sink so low as to steal…...
