THE National Assembly has partnered with the United Nations in producing an informative programme series expected to create awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti said Parliament TV and Radio will air the SDGs programme series, which will, in turn, encourage listeners to practice sustainable habits. “On behalf of your legislature and indeed on my own behalf, I welcome you all to Parliament Buildings, for the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme series. The National Assembly and the United Nations have come together to produce this programme series that is aimed at creating an informed citizenry about the SDGs. Let me emphasise that the SDGs that were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.