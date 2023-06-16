VICE-President’s Press and Public Relations officer Njenje Chizu has dismissed assertions that Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has gone on leave contemplating resignation. There has been speculation on social media in the recent few weeks, suggesting that the Vice-President and President Hakainde Hichilema are not enjoying a cordial relationship. One source claimed that the Vice-President hinted on presidential ambitions, something which did not appease the Head of State. A different source claimed that the running-mate Vice-President had taken issue with some appointments that the President had made within government institutions as they lacked balance. But government has rubbished the claims as baseless. The speculation, however, gained hype yesterday after Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti announced that Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma…...



