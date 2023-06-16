CHITAMBO PF member of parliament Remember Mutale has proposed that ZICTA should regulate the age limit for children to own phones as a way of curbing cyberbullying and cybercrimes in the country. But acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Malozo Sichone says government will not go that route as it would be against aspirations for technological advancements in the country. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has adopted a report of the committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies on the role of ZICTA in the fight against Cybercrimes, which was moved by Mulobezi UPND member of parliament Raphael Mabenga and seconded by Bwacha PF member of parliament Sydney Mushanga. Mabenga submitted before the House, Thursday, that the committee’s findings…...



