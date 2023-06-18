Police in Chongwe have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife and another man he suspected was her lover. In a statement, Sunday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the incident occurred on June 17, 2023, around 17:00 hours in Chongwe District. “Police in Chongwe arrested a 45-year-old man identified as Smart Zulu for allegedly stabbing his wife identified as Barbara Zulu and another man who he suspected of being in a love affair with his wife. This incident occurred on June 17, 2023, around 17:00 hours in Chongwe District. Police received a report of unlawful wounding from two victims, namely Barbara Zulu, aged 32, and Patson Kandela, aged 39, both residents of Chongwe. They reported…...