WORLD Bank Country Manager Sahr Kpundeh says the number of poor people in Zambia has continued to remain high due to COVID-19 and climate-induced shocks of droughts and floods. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says government has been implementing poverty reduction programmes including social cash transfers, skills development, among others, to enable citizens to move out of poverty and become more resilient in times of risks and shock. Speaking during the launch of the 2023 Social Protection Week, Monday, Kpundeh noted that although Zambia has come a long way in recovering from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and global shocks, the number of poor people continues to remain high. “Zambia has come a long way in recovering from the devastation…...



