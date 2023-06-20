LANDS Minister Elijah Muchima says the Zambia Information Land Administration System (ZILAS) was contracted by the PF government at almost US$19 million, revealing that so far, close to US$10 million has been paid. In the National Assembly, Friday, Kalabo Central UPND member of parliament Chinga Miyutu wanted to find out how much it had cost the Ministry of Lands to implement ZILAS. In response, Muchima said the whole bill had not yet been paid. “This system was actually contracted by our colleagues before they exited from the offices. The cost was almost US$19 million. So far, they paid close to US$10 million. The whole bill has not yet been finalised but it’s a good system.” he said. Meanwhile, Kabwata UPND…...



