TRADE Kings Foundation has launched its fifth Winter Drive where it will be providing blankets to vulnerable members of society during the winter months. Speaking during a donation in Kanyama, Tuesday, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the foundation has so far donated over 1,000 blankets since the Winter Drives’ inception in 2018. “The Trade Kings Foundation launched its 5th annual Winter Drive to provide much-needed blankets to the vulnerable members of society during the cold winter months. Recipients of the blankets include Kanyama Community Empowerment Initiative, Little Servants, School of the Dumb and Deaf & Kalingalinga Hospice. Since the Winter Drives’ inception in 2018, the Trade Kings Foundation has donated over 1,000 blankets to help individuals…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.