FORMER foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji’s lawyer Makebi Zulu says Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe should behave himself because he is attracting contempt proceedings by commenting on the seizure of his client’s helicopter. Meanwhile, Zulu has confirmed that Lusaka Lawyer Jonas Zimba will appear at the Anti-Corruption Commission next week on Tuesday. On Saturday, DEC, in collaboration with other agencies, retrieved a helicopter allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from Zimbabwe, while another is yet to be flown in from South Africa. And in an interview on Monday, former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji said he was not moved by what he terms as the “excitement” displayed by DEC, further accusing them of stealing his helicopter. But commenting on this, Haimbe…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.