UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda at the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says President Hakainde Hichilema has rescued the country, which until Thursday last week was wallowing in poverty. Speaking when he received some new members to the party, Friday, Imenda said Zambians undertook a terrible experiment by giving PF a chance to rule the country for 10 years. “As we have taken the journey of restoring this country from the doldrums of poverty which was put by the past government, which carelessly borrowed money from different countries, spent that money carelessly, we find ourselves in such a situation that a country which was in the middle economy was reduced to one of the least developed countries in the world. 10 least developed countries in the world,…...