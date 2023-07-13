INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba has agreed to the findings of the Afrobarometer that many Zambians perceive police officers as being corrupt. Musamba has, however, urged citizens to stop enticing police officers with bribes, arguing that “it takes two to tango”. The Afrobarometer survey has revealed that many Zambians perceive police officers as being unprofessional and corrupt. The Afrobarometer team in Zambia, led by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), a research wing of the University of Zambia, interviewed a random sample of 1,200 Zambian adults between 3rd August and 7th September 2022 to understand their experiences with police officers. Key findings of the survey indicated that about 54 percent of citizens interviewed viewed the police as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.