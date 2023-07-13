FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has wondered why people are questioning the properties owned by Dalitso and Tasila when their father, Edgar Lungu, was a lawyer and president for seven years. Mwila further wonders whether people expect Lungu not to own any property looking at the offices he previously held. In an interview, Mwila said the UPND had failed to lift Lungu’s immunity because they don’t have the numbers in Parliament. “They’ve failed to lift the immunity because they don’t have the numbers in Parliament. Looking at how brutal they are, if they had numbers, they were going to lift the immunity. But because they don’t have the two thirds majority in Parliament, that’s why they’re just going round…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.