TI-Z Chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the UPND leadership should suspend all its officials allegedly involved in the Sugilite scandal to allow investigations to run independently. And Kalungu says it’s disappointing that Cornelius Mweetwa, who is former APNAC chairperson, can say that the UPND will not sanction its erring members because they are innocent until proven guilty. Last week, police in Mansa jointly arrested and charged 19 people, among them five current UPND office holders for the offences of mining 23 tonnes of Sugilite ore without a licence and conveying property reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully acquired. Commenting on the development, Mweetwa, who is UPND spokesperson, said it would be presumptuous for the party to take action against the…...



