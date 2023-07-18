PF Whip Stephen Kampyongo says people should wait for Nickson Chilangwa to explain where he was or his reasons for being away, and avoid making assumptions. Chilangwa, who is Kawambwa PF member of parliament, handed himself over to the police on Saturday after being in hiding since May when a bench warrant was issued against him for missing several court appearances in a matter in which he and six others are charged with arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property and assault. And on Friday last week, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti informed the House that she had constituted a select committee to look into a petition she had received from a resident of Kawambwa who was requesting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.