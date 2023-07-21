US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says having the Access to Information (ATI) law in place not only creates public confidence in the government but builds investor confidence. And Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says successive governments have over the years made commitments to enact the ATI Bill into law but such commitments are still just mere political rhetoric. Meanwhile, Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki says his government is not scared of enacting the ATI Bill into law. Speaking during a public discussion on the ATI Bill, Wednesday, Ambassador Gonzales said the ATI law was meant to shine on what the government was doing. “This is a priority because fundamentally, the availability of the information to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.