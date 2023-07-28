ACC says it has charged Ministry of Finance and National Planning Permanent Secretary Mukuli Chikuba with multiple offences which include abuse of authority of office, willful failure to follow applicable procedure and theft by public servant involving over K2 million. And the Anti-Corruption Commission says it doesn’t victimise any suspects, adding that most cases relating to the former first family are being handled either by the police or DEC. Meanwhile, ACC says it has been extending former Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe’s bond because it wants to have concrete evidence before taking him to court. During a media briefing, Thursday, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said the Commission also arrested and charged Ministry of Finance and National Planning…...



