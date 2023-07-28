Matero PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the Church service at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus Pope Square in Lusaka on May 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF presidential aspirant Miles Sampa says individuals pushing for former president Edgar Lungu’s comeback are selfish people who are only after his money. And PF National Chairman Davies Chama says the party has decided to move its constitution amendment conference to a later date because of the Umutomboko traditional ceremony taking place this weekend. Sources recently revealed to News Diggers that some senior PF officials were pushing for Lungu’s comeback. But in an interview, Sampa said although Lungu enjoyed massive goodwill from Zambians, only “ba group three” would think that citizens want him back. “Those are selfish people who don’t care about my brother president Lungu and his family. They want to use him to fight their personal battles and…...