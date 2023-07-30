Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CABINET has approved in principle the introduction of the Access to Information Bill in the National Assembly. And MISA Zambia has urged policymakers to remain on track and ensure that the ATI Bill is enacted. Announcing the development in a statement, Friday, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said the approval was made during the 12th Cabinet Meeting held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at State House. “On legislation, Cabinet gave approval in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to provide for an access to information law that will ease the accessibility of information of public nature from public and relevant private bodies by the general citizenry. Access to information is necessary for the purposes of promoting a…...