THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has urged government to quickly appoint a new Auditor General, following the resignation of Dr Dick Sichembe, in order to ensure the smooth running of that office. And ZiCA has also urged relevant authorities investigating matters relating to the Ministry of Finance to expedite the process, observing that most staff at the ministry currently cannot make decisions because they are holding positions in acting capacity. At a media briefing, Wednesday, ZICA president Cecilia Zimba said the institute learnt with regret the resignation of Dr Sichembe. “As ZiCA, we have continued to closely follow press reports on this matter concerning our members at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning and Office of the Auditor…...



