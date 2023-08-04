HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says her ministry has, through the Joint National Taskforce against thefts of medicines and medical supplies, facilitated a total of 70 arrests with 35 convictions between 2020 and 2023. Speaking at the official opening of a consultative meeting on theft of medicines and medical supplies from public health facilities, Thursday, Masebo said 26 of those arrested were health workers. “When medicines and medical supplies are stolen from the public health facilities, it means that patients who are in dire need of adequate care and treatment of their ailments are not appropriately treated, leading to either complications, disability or death. Stealing of medicines and medical supplies from public health facilities also frustrates the efforts of dedicated healthcare…...



