FORMER PF member of the central committee Charles Kakoma says many people who left PF anticipated the current leadership problems because the party has no genuine will to hold a convention. And Kakoma says former president Edgar Lungu will be more respected if he stayed in retirement as people voted him out because they were fed up with his leadership. PF National Chairman Davies Chama recently revealed that the party had decided to move its constitution amendment conference to a later date as the conference coincided with the Umutomboko ceremony. In an interview, Wednesday, Kakoma said PF would be one of those parties that went down due to leadership wrangles. “Many of us that left saw this thing coming, we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.