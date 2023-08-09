THE Zambia Police Service says it recorded 288 road traffic accidents during this year’s Farmers’ Day holiday, out of which eight were fatal accidents, in which 10 people died. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said from the 288 accidents, 25 were serious injury accidents in which 50 people were seriously injured. “During this year’s farmers’ day holiday, a total number of 288 Road Traffic accidents were reported countrywide, out of which 08 were fatal road traffic accidents, in which 10 persons died. 25 were serious injury accidents in which 50 people were seriously injured while 63 were classified as slight injury accidents, in which 87 persons sustained minor injuries. 192 were Damage only accidents. Compared to 2022…...



