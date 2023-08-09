THE Anti-Corruption Commission in Chipata has arrested Petauke Boarding Secondary School headteacher Simeon Lungu for abuse of authority of office involving more than K21,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Lungu aged 50, had been charged with nine counts of Abuse of Authority of Office. Moono said Lungu on separate occasions authorised payments of K5,000, K3,000 and K6,000 to himself as loans for his personal benefit using public funds, among other acts. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Chipata has arrested a Petauke Boarding Secondary School Head teacher for Abuse of Authority of Office involving more than K 21,000.00. Simeon Sayenela Lungu, aged 50, of house number B1, Chipata Day Secondary School Teachers compound, has been arrested and…...



