MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says he agreed to be Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe’s surety because he is of fixed abode and cannot go into hiding. Last month, Sampa withdrew as former intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa’s surety in a case in which he is facing charges of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Before that, Sampa, who is also Given Lubinda’s surety in another matter, said he was in consultation with his lawyers over his intentions to withdraw his bail sureties for Lubinda and Muchemwa saying they were ungrateful. This was after the Immigration Department nabbed Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu, in his capacity as Kaizer Zulu’s surety,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.